Head to Head Survey: Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) vs. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and Beazer Homes USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.34 billion 0.31 $220.70 million $6.51 3.51

Profitability

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 8.54% 21.32% 8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Countryside Partnerships and Beazer Homes USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Countryside Partnerships currently has a consensus target price of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,035.14%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than Beazer Homes USA.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

