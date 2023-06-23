TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $834.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $850.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $790.19 and its 200-day moving average is $728.06. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $858.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

