Head-To-Head Analysis: Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verify Smart and Lundin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Verify Smart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining $3.04 billion 2.06 $426.85 million $0.30 27.03

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Verify Smart has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verify Smart and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining 8.15% 5.84% 3.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verify Smart and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 6 7 0 2.43

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 199.01%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Verify Smart on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verify Smart

(Get Rating)

Verify Smart Corp. engages in the development of solutions for digital markets. Its products include Beacon Pro 360, and MedSked and MedCon Mobile. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.