Analyzing GENMAB A/S/S (GMXAY) & Its Competitors

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) is one of 408 publicly-traded companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GENMAB A/S/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A N/A GENMAB A/S/S Competitors -480.90% -66.59% -24.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENMAB A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A GENMAB A/S/S Competitors 834 2009 6273 80 2.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 126.41%. Given GENMAB A/S/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GENMAB A/S/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

27.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A 14.77 GENMAB A/S/S Competitors $369.43 million $52.89 million 16.08

GENMAB A/S/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GENMAB A/S/S. GENMAB A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GENMAB A/S/S competitors beat GENMAB A/S/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

