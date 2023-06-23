Analyzing GENMAB A/S/S (GMXAY) & Its Competitors

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) is one of 408 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GENMAB A/S/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GENMAB A/S/S
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GENMAB A/S/S Competitors
|-480.90%
|-66.59%
|-24.66%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GENMAB A/S/S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GENMAB A/S/S Competitors
|834
|2009
|6273
|80
|2.61
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GENMAB A/S/S
|N/A
|N/A
|14.77
|GENMAB A/S/S Competitors
|$369.43 million
|$52.89 million
|16.08
GENMAB A/S/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GENMAB A/S/S. GENMAB A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
GENMAB A/S/S competitors beat GENMAB A/S/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.
