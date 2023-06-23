Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $195.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.