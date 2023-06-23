Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.54.
Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton
In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton
Eaton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $195.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eaton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Eaton from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.