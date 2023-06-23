Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.48%. The company had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

