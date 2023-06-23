Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Target Price at $95.33

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after buying an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 561,392 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SWK opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

