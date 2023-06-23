First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.