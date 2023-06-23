Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 301.6% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after buying an additional 2,750,725 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

