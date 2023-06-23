Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Head to Head Analysis

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 16.91 -$26.24 million ($0.25) -3.64 ARS Pharmaceuticals $673,000.00 904.08 -$34.68 million N/A N/A

Acer Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acer Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Acer Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,218.97%. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 112.88%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -30.14% 29.22% ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -15.70% -15.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. It has a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to Osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist; an option agreement with Relief for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of OLPRUVA; and an agreement with Emory University to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights to a family of patents and patent applications related to the use of neurokinin receptor antagonists in managing conditioned fear and treating anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

