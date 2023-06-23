CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.