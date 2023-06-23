Contrasting Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Countryside Partnerships and Toll Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A Toll Brothers 1 3 8 0 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus price target of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,035.14%. Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than Toll Brothers.

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and Toll Brothers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers $10.28 billion 0.81 $1.29 billion $12.53 6.05

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Profitability

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 13.59% 21.75% 10.97%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Countryside Partnerships

(Get Rating)

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.