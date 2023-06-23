Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $83.58 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,317,543. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

