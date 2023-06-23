Financial Review: RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 3.77 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -23.63

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 6 10 0 2.63

Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $27.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26%

Summary

Fluence Energy beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

