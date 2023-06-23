Contrasting Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 206.02%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $702.34 million 1.20 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -2.43 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 0.82 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Integrated Ventures -153.62% -51.35% -29.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.