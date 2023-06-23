StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.