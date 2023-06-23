Handelsbanken Begins Coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

