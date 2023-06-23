Scotiabank Cuts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.