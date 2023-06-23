FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $143.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

