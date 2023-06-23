Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

