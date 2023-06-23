Credit Suisse Group Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

CGAU stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.27%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

