Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.5 %

DUOL opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,374 shares of company stock worth $14,046,580. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

