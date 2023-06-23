Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,908.89.

NYSE DEO opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average is $178.58. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

