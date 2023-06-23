Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,976.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.