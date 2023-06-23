Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $330.00

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insulet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $291.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.09. Insulet has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,930 shares of company stock worth $4,665,319. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

