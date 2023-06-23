THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $93.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

