Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT at $174.00

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

SLFPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 175 ($2.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.69) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

