Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

