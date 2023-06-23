Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $178.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.17. Target has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

