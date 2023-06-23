Truist Financial Raises Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $24.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

