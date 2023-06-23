Handelsbanken Begins Coverage on DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DSV A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

