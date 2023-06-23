Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 145

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 145 ($1.86) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

