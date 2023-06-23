Citigroup Begins Coverage on Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Becle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Becle Stock Performance
Becle stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
Becle Company Profile
Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.
