Head-To-Head Comparison: Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) and Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hillstream BioPharma N/A -$8.47 million -0.54 Hillstream BioPharma Competitors $2.02 billion $217.17 million -4.56

Risk and Volatility

Hillstream BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hillstream BioPharma. Hillstream BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Hillstream BioPharma has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillstream BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillstream BioPharma N/A -132.01% -113.24% Hillstream BioPharma Competitors -4,393.02% -942.20% -37.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hillstream BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillstream BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillstream BioPharma Competitors 4114 14981 38933 694 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 139.89%. Given Hillstream BioPharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hillstream BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Hillstream BioPharma beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors. It also develops HSB-3215, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody candidate; and HSB-1940, a Quatrabody that is a proprietary IO biologic in development targeting PD-1. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

