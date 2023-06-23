Analyzing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 14.07% 13.37% 8.22% One Liberty Properties 40.85% 12.11% 4.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.22 $1.88 billion $1.71 18.04 One Liberty Properties $93.61 million 4.70 $42.18 million $1.80 11.47

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Weyerhaeuser and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 1 2.57 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $36.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats One Liberty Properties on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible, directly or indirectly for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

