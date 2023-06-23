Reviewing Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (PSZKY) & Its Rivals

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) is one of 239 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Competitors 32.64% 9.76% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A 1.89 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Competitors $2.99 billion $699.23 million 299.31

Dividends

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 16.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna 0 1 1 0 2.50 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Competitors 1032 3000 2934 29 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 518.87%. Given Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna competitors beat Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers. The company's Corporate and Investment segment provides current accounts, term deposits, cash management and trade finance services, securities safekeeping, currency products and derivatives, corporate loans, and leasing and factoring services. This segment is also involved in financing large investment projects; issuing non-treasury securities; and providing investing and brokerage services, interbank transactions, and derivatives and debt securities transactions, as well as engages in the real estate development and management activities. The company also offers investment and pension fund management; transfer agent; life, other personal, and property insurance; financial; lending; and IT specialist outsourcing and business support services, as well as fleet management and debt collection services. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

