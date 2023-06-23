Analyzing Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electra Battery Materials and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunrun 0 5 15 0 2.75

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $36.81, suggesting a potential upside of 104.95%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Sunrun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.57 Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.67 $173.38 million $0.07 256.61

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Sunrun 0.86% 0.28% 0.11%

Summary

Sunrun beats Electra Battery Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sunrun

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward Harris Fenster, Robert Nat Kreamer, and Lynn Michelle Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

