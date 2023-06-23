Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) & Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Critical Comparison

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.61%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1,368.71%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.8% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 9.30 -$88.10 million ($2.17) -0.65 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $350,000.00 55.33 -$29.72 million N/A N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,207.36% -44.87% -34.65% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -13,407.31% -186,112.34% -335.98%

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-2034, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and is under phase 1 trial. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under Phase Ib/IIa study; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound developed for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

