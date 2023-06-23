Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Financial Survey

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Bank and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 27.79% N/A N/A Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Bank and Origin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $112.98 million N/A $42.16 million $5.70 7.16 Origin Bancorp $383.88 million 2.42 $87.71 million $3.21 9.41

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northeast Bank and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Bank presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Origin Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

