Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Financial Review

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrival and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Gogoro $367.69 million 1.25 -$98.91 million ($0.51) -6.27

Volatility and Risk

Gogoro has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Arrival has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrival and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Arrival presently has a consensus price target of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,631.48%. Gogoro has a consensus price target of $5.87, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Arrival’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arrival is more favorable than Gogoro.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A -13.74% -9.52% Gogoro -32.04% -36.43% -12.07%

Summary

Arrival beats Gogoro on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival



Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Gogoro



Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

