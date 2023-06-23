Critical Analysis: Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) vs. General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Electric and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 0 2 12 0 2.86 Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $103.87, indicating a potential downside of 0.90%. Given General Electric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe General Electric is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

This table compares General Electric and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric 11.85% 9.45% 1.83% Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Electric and Interactive Strength’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $76.56 billion 1.49 $225.00 million $7.67 13.66 Interactive Strength $649,000.00 76.09 N/A N/A N/A

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Summary

General Electric beats Interactive Strength on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Electric

General Electric Co. engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems. The Healthcare segment provides essential healthcare technologies to developed and emerging markets and has expertise in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, drug discovery and performance improvement solutions. The Renewable Energy segment’s portfolio of business units includes onshore and offshore wind, blade manufacturing, grid solutions, hydro, storage, hybrid renewables and digital services offerings. The Power segment serves power generation, industrial, government and other customers worldwide with products and services related to energy production. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc. provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc. is based in AUSTIN, TX.

