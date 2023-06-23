NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,835.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

