HC Wainwright Raises First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$0.80

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Mining Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

FF stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Mining Gold has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

