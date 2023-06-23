Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) PT Raised to GBX 4,280

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,650 ($46.71) to GBX 4,280 ($54.77) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.71) to GBX 4,250 ($54.38) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($39.67) to GBX 3,300 ($42.23) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Spectris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Spectris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Spectris has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $50.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

