NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $30.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NiSource by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.