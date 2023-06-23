FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $272.00 at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.