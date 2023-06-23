NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $30.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NiSource Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

