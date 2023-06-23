BMO Capital Markets Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $365.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.58.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $307.25 on Wednesday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.22.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.