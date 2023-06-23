HSBC Downgrades LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to Hold

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSFGet Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

LNXSF opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

