Jefferies Financial Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

